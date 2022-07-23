Northern Pride: Thousands parade through Newcastle

A bearded man wearing a rainbow dress parades through the cityHaydn Brown/Northern Pride
Several thousand people took part in the march

Tens of thousands of people have paraded through Newcastle to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Northern Pride was awarded the UK Pride title for 2020 but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration began with a fundraising concert on Friday followed by a march through Newcastle city centre on Saturday.

Further concerts and speeches were held at the Town Moor.

A concert was held on Friday to raise funds for the rest of the free Northern Pride events

The festival's theme was "Remember, Resist and Rise Up" as "homage to our collective history", Northern Pride director Ste Dunn said.

He said two virtual events were held during the pandemic but one of its big themes is "coming together as a community".

Haydn Brown/Northern Pride
Performers on Friday included Todrick Hall...
Haydn Brown/Northern Pride
... and Katy B

Mr Dunn said: "It's fantastic to be back in a position where we can organise an in-person event."

The march began at the Civic Centre and paraded through the city centre to Town Moor.

Numerous groups and organisations supported the march including Newcastle United fans

Organisers said it was led by the "trans, non-binary and gender diverse community to help raise awareness of the challenges they continue to face".

Performers include former Spice Girl, Melanie C, Bimini and Todrick Hall.

Haydn Brown/Northern Pride
Northern Pride was also the official UK Pride event
Haydn Brown/Northern Pride
It was the first Pride parade in Newcastle since 2019
Haydn Brown/Northern Pride
The parade was a celebration as well as a reminder of the issues still facing the LGBTQ community
Haydn Brown/Northern Pride
Organisers said it was great to be able to celebrate in person again
The celebrations attracted members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters

