Blyth murder probe launched after fatal stabbing
A man in his 40s has been stabbed to death in Blyth.
Emergency services were called to the Duke's Gardens area of the town at about 03:45 GMT but the victim died a short time later.
His injuries were consistent with having been caused by a bladed article, Northumbria Police said.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Det Insp David Johnson said it was believed "all parties" were known to each other and there was "no wider threat to the public".
