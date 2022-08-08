Jack Woodley murder: Killer's mum says son is innocent
The mother of a teenager convicted for the gang murder of an 18-year-old man has insisted her son is not a killer.
Jack Woodley was killed by a single stab wound during a group attack by 10 boys in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, in October.
Although only one used the knife, all 10, now aged 15 to 18, were convicted under joint enterprise and received life sentences with minimum terms of between eight and 17 years.
Nine of the youths are appealing.
Prosecutors said Mr Woodley, who was unknown to his killers, was targeted for a trivial reason by a group of youths at Houghton Feast funfair.
He was repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped upon during the 80 second-long attack but it was a single wound in his back from a knife wielded by a 15-year-old boy that proved fatal.
The families of the other nine youths, none of whom can be identified, said it was not justice their sons were convicted of murder when they did not use the knife.
Prosecutors said all the defendants were guilty under the concept of joint enterprise as their presence and actions, even if relatively minor, encouraged the others in the group.
The mother of one of the boys, who was 15 at the time, insisted her son was "not a murderer".
He was seen on a short clip of mobile footage approaching the melee with his hood up and he told police he had tried to grab someone to pull them away from the brawl.
He said he did not realise the person he grabbed was Mr Woodley and he had been trying to break up the fracas rather than attack the victim.
'Peacemaker'
The boy's mum told the BBC she cried herself to sleep every night thinking of the pain caused to Mr Woodley's family.
"All I want do is give [Mr Woodley's mother] a cuddle and say how sorry I am, there's no words that can ever put that right," she said.
But she said her son was one of "30 or 40" youths at the scene and he had made "one little wrong-doing" of going over the look at the commotion just as any "child or adult would do".
She said he was a "peacemaker" and has "got a heart", and he told her the brawl was "horrendous" with people falling over each other and he had tried to "reach in and grab somebody to come out".
She said she always told her son to tell the truth but now she wished he had lied.
"I can't see any justice," she said. "My child wasn't part of a gang. My child never premeditated anything, he was just caught up.
"There were some there that had intention but my child didn't. He should never have been there."
'Not a leader'
Sentencing the boy to a minimum term of 11 years on Friday, Judge Rodney Jameson QC said there was "no evidence" he went to the Feast to fight but was part of the group that followed Mr Woodley into the town centre where he was attacked.
The judge was "satisfied" the boy knew Mr Woodley was about to be set upon and that one of the other youths had a knife after someone shouted "get the chopper out".
The judge also said the boy "accepted" grappling Mr Woodley but the jury "were sure" he had not done so in an attempt to "stop the attack".
He said the boy was "not a leader in this" and his pre-meditation had been "brief" and with no intent to kill.
The boy was "emotionally immature" and "may have been bulled in the past" which might have made him "reluctant to say no to his peers", the judge added.
Mr Woodley's mother, Zoey McGill, said she considered all 10 guilty of her son's murder, adding: "If you involve yourself with someone carrying a knife and you are aware they have a knife, then you are as much as a murderer as them."
