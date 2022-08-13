Photographer Debbie Todd strives for inclusivity with portraits
At the age of 38, Debbie Todd decided to dust off her camera and enrol for a degree in photography. Four years later, she is preparing her first book having won one award and been shortlisted for another for her work capturing and celebrating people's differences.
Most people are taken aback when Debbie first asks if she can take their picture, the 42-year-old says.
"They say 'but I'm not a model', but my reply is 'what is a model? Everyone is a model."
Debbie's work celebrates people's unique qualities, be it a disability, an unusual style or a different attitude.
"I want people to feel more confident and not alone if they have differences," the photographer from between Stanley and Consett, County Durham, says, adding: "I would love the world to become more inclusive. You hardly ever see anyone with differences in fashion shows or adverts."
Debbie has photographed about 40 people so far and has more subjects in the pipeline. She finds people via social media or simply out on the street.
Of those she approaches, "99.9%" are happy to pose for her, she says, albeit often with bemusement at having been singled out for a portrait.
Having left school with three GCSEs (C grades in English language, literature and media studies), Debbie flitted between jobs and raising her family before finally deciding to properly study photography, a hobby she had always enjoyed although she had not practised it for some years.
She enrolled in a Bachelors degree at the Northern School of Art in Hartlepool, which ended this summer with her winning the school's photography award and making the final of the Association of Photographers Student Awards 2022. She is now preparing to begin a Masters degree.
Her most recent project was all about the people who caught her eye, and is now working on a book celebrating her subjects.
Here are just some of those she photographed.
Debbie's book, The Meaning of Being Different, is due to be published on 28 August and can be found on Kickstarter.