Baby tawny owl joy despite squatting squirrel in nesting box
Staff at a Northumberland wildlife centre are celebrating the arrival of tawny owl chicks.
It was thought the birds would be unable to breed at Hauxley nature reserve this year after a squirrel moved into the owl nesting box.
The entrance had been barricaded with sticks to stop the rightful residents getting in.
However, two juvenile tawny owls have now been spotted, with staff saying it proved "love had found a way".
This is not the first time owls have caused a stir on the reserve near Druridge Bay - during summer 2021 a pair of tawny owls and their three half-grown chicks took up residence in the playground resulting in it being closed to the public.
Back in 2012, barn owls nested in the arson-hit visitor centre building, temporarily stopping demolition.
Speaking about this year's sightings, Alex Lister, from Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: "There's never a dull moment at Druridge Bay - who says wildlife isn't great?
