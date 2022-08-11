Firefighters tackle wildfires in Gateshead and Sunderland
- Published
Firefighters have spent more than 20 hours tackling a wildfire which broke out in a field in Ryton.
They were called to the blaze at about 15:00 GMT on Wednesday which covered an area of more than 1.3 sq miles (3.5 sq km), putting nearby properties at risk.
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) attended 60 fires, including 16 grass fires, that day.
It also received a day's worth of calls in just three hours, making it busier than Bonfire Night, a spokesman said.
At Ryton, six fire appliances, a fire boat and 28 firefighters worked through the night to battle the blaze, and their work has continued at the scene damping down the remaining embers.
At Easington Lane, five more fire engines were called to an allotment fire that had put neighbouring homes at risk.
Further wildfires in the Witherwack area, and a house fire in Sunderland, meant it was a busy night for TWFRS control staff and crews.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath said: "Last night we saw a huge surge in calls and attended incidents where relatively small fires had been exacerbated by the heat and led to a much more challenging response.
"We want to ask the public to work with us and behave responsibly during the hot weather."
Mr Heath has urged people not to use barbecues in the countryside, to avoid setting bonfires and be careful of disposing cigarettes and glass bottles.
He said: "Although temperatures are not expected to reach the levels that we saw last month, the hot weather comes at a time where things are already tinder-dry. This presents a serious increase in the chances of fire and rapid fire spread.
"It is important to take your rubbish away with you, particularly glass bottles or objects. These can concentrate sunlight and spark fires that put people's lives at risk."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.