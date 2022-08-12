Man jailed for murdering wife of 27 years in Newcastle hotel
- Published
A man who suffocated his wife of 27 years with a hotel pillow has been jailed for at least 12 and a half years.
Soong Hert Fong, 51, killed Pek Ying Ling at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle on 6 December.
The couple from Singapore were on holiday when Fong killed his 51-year-old wife, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
He was sentenced to life with a minimum term after admitting murder partway through a trial.
The couple were touring Europe and had been visiting Newcastle to see one of their sons who was studying at university in the city.
Fong told the court he "just lost it" and killed his wife hours before they were due to fly to Paris.
He had required hospital treatment after several falls during their trip and had been unhappy with his wife's comments that he was not taking care of himself.
Prosecutors alleged he killed her "to stop her scolding him or nagging him or to keep her quiet".
