Government cash bid for new Shields Ferry landing
- Published
A bid to the government's Levelling Up Fund to support a town centre revamp and a new ferry landing has been launched by North Tyneside Council.
Transport chiefs have warned that the Shields Ferry jetty at North Shields is deteriorating so badly it will be too unsafe for passengers to use by 2025.
Nexus, which operates the ferry, wants to build a £8.8m landing closer to the Fish Quay.
It has joined forces with the council in the bid for government cash.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Nexus had agreed to spend £3.2m of its own money on the new jetty and had secured £5.6m from the government's Getting Building Fund.
'Maritime heritage'
However, they were unable to accept it because of "strict" time pressures attached to the grant that would have required the scheme to be completed by spring this year.
Huw Lewis, from Nexus said: "If we don't secure the funds for a new landing by 2025 then this vital link between communities could be lost.
"Local community leaders are all backing the bid to build the new ferry landing and positive discussions with the government will continue to press the case for this vital project, which will protect eight centuries of maritime heritage on the River Tyne."
Councillor Carl Johnson, deputy mayor of North Tyneside, said: "If successful, this funding will see the ferry landing moved to a better-suited location on the North Shields Fish Quay, which will provide better transport links for those visiting, living and working in North Tyneside."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.