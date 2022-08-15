Fatal A19 crash 'destroyed so many lives'
The partner of a man killed in a 120mph (190km/h) crash has issued a warning over the dangers of drink and drug-driving.
Back-seat passenger Richard Jordan died when a Mercedes driven by his work-mate Mark Thompson crashed on the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring on Wearside.
Carol King said the incident "destroyed the lives of so many people".
Thompson, of Seaham, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for more than six years.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he lost control of the car after coming up behind a Vauxhall Corsa at "alarming speed".
Mr Jordan, of Sunderland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ms King found out she was pregnant with his second child 11 days after his funeral.
Dashcam images from the August 2019 crash have been released at her request to coincide with a national drink and drug-driving campaign.
She said: "People don't realise at the time when under the influence of drink or drugs, all inhibitions and common sense go out of the window. The recklessness completely spirals.
"Before Richie passed I probably wouldn't challenge somebody who had been drinking, but you see it all the time, people pushing the boundaries. Now I wouldn't think twice about challenging someone I knew who's over the limit.
"On the night Richie died that was precisely what happened. A number of decisions were made without thinking or being challenged. It has destroyed the lives of so many people. One moment - getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink and drugs - and for what?
"So when you see someone who is considering jumping in the car under the influence, think of Richie. Think of my girls and remember the story you're reading now - a story similar to ones I once read could be your own reality, as it is for me now."
Sgt Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, said the "harrowing" footage showed getting into a vehicle while under the influence meant "rolling the dice with people's lives".
"As this awful case shows, it can have irreversible consequences and ruin more than one life in an instant," he added.
