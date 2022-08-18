Teenagers arrested after fire at former Gosforth care home
- Published
Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a former care home.
Emergency services were called to Hollywood Avenue in Gosforth, Newcastle, shortly after 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which damaged the roof of the three-storey building, and no-one was hurt, Northumbria Police said.
The teenagers have been released while the force's investigation continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.