Burnt-out car found in Newburn riverside park
A car driven on to a riverside park and set on fire was "mindless destruction", a dog walker said.
The burnt-out vehicle was found at Tyne Riverside County Park in Newburn, Newcastle, on Friday.
The dog walker said: "This area is amazing for running, water sports and walking dogs, but this is just mindless destruction."
Northumbria Police said it was investigating the fire along with damage to a fence in the same area.
A spokesperson said: "Shortly before 01:00 today police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service who were in attendance at Tyne Riverside Country Park in Newburn after reports that a car was on fire.
"The blaze was extinguished, and no-one was injured.
"At around 09.40 today police received a report of damage to a fence at the same park that is believed to have occurred overnight."
The force said there were inquiries into both incidents and urged anyone with information to come forward.
