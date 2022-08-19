Sunderland: Man jailed over gas blast which caused £1.4m of damage
- Published
A "spectacularly reckless" man who tried to kill himself by blowing up his flat has been jailed for five years.
Ian Lenaghan, 59, started a gas leak at his home on Whickham Street, Sunderland, on 15 February leading to an explosion causing £1.4m damage.
Neighbouring properties were severely damaged in the blast and the inhabitants had lost everything, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Lenaghan admitted damaging property and being reckless as to endanger lives.
The court heard an explosion ripped through the block of eight homes at about 15:45 GMT.
Lenaghan's downstairs neighbour was watching television when he "heard a whoosh from upstairs and the building effectively collapsed around him," prosecutor Emma Dowling said.
The man, who had lived there for 22 years, had to escape through a window and was in hospital for several days for treatment.
He had two cats, one of which died, and lost all his possessions including memories of his late mother but did not have contents insurance, Ms Dowling said.
The neighbour now has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and "reacts to the slightest noise".
He had reported hearing drilling from upstairs earlier in the day and had previously contacted Gentoo Housing, who own the flats, to complain about Lenaghan's "do it yourself work" which had included causing a flood, Ms Dowling said.
A couple from a neighbouring flat were left with just the clothes they were standing in, the court heard, with the woman being left a "nervous wreck".
Lenaghan was found in the loft of his home and suffered significant burns to his body, some of which were visible on his arms as he appeared on video link at court.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.