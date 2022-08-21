Dipton crash: Woman arrested after electricity poles knocked over
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into electricity poles, cutting power to nearby houses.
Northern Powergrid (NPG) said engineers had been at the site on the A692 in Dipton, near Consett in County Durham, since 21:00 BST on Saturday.
It said three poles had been knocked over and 25 customers had lost power.
The car, a white BMW, came to rest in a hedge. NPG estimated power would be restored by 16:00 BST.
