Man arrested after woman dies in one-car Cramlington crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a crash.
Northumbria Police said one car was involved in the incident on the A189 near Cramlington at 03:40 BST.
The woman, a passenger in her 20s, died at the scene and the driver and two further passengers were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the force said.
Sgt Ray Lowery said detectives were trying to establish what happened.
"This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the young woman's family", he said.
The crash happened near The Three Horseshoes restaurant and police are asking for any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact them.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.