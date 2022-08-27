Lord Radice death: Labour peer was 'unrivalled social democratic thinker'
Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to former Labour politician Giles Radice who has died aged 85.
The party leader praised the former MP and peer as a "wise and kind man" and "unrivalled social democratic thinker".
Lord Radice represented Chester-le-Street, and later North Durham, between 1973 and 2001.
He served on Labour's frontbench as shadow education secretary in the 1980s, and went on to chair the Treasury Committee from 1997 to 2001.
Lord Radice was appointed to the House of Lords in 2001 where he served until his retirement in 2022.
'A moderniser to his fingertips'
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said Lord Radice was "one of the unsung heroes of Labour's long march back to power" after its defeat in 1979, and "represented the best of intellectual talent".
Giles Radice represented Labour in parliament for five decades. He was an unrivalled social democratic thinker and his work was a vital part of Labour's path to 1997.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 26, 2022
He was also a wise and kind man whom I had the pleasure of spending time with. My thoughts are with his family.
"He was hugely thoughtful, clear-sighted and with a keen understanding of Labour history," he added in a statement.
"He used all of those gifts to map out a serious and sensible path to power for Labour during the long period of opposition before the 1997 election.
"I personally found him immensely helpful, supportive and insightful. I used to listen to him and be persuaded by him."
Sir Keir added that Lord Radice's work was "a vital part" of Labour's path to the 1997 general election victory.
"He was also a wise and kind man whom I had the pleasure of spending time with. My thoughts are with his family," he tweeted.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting described the late peer as an "outstanding parliamentarian, a Fabian, and a moderniser to his fingertips".
"He understood the futility of opposition and how Labour wins. I feel privileged to have known him and benefited from his wisdom," he tweeted.
Lord Radice was also an author of political books and pamphlets, with shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden describing his writing as "beautiful and hugely informative".
North Durham Labour MP Kevan Jones said he was "sad to hear the news about the passing" of his predecessor.
"My thoughts are with Giles' wife Lisanne and the family at this difficult time," he added.
