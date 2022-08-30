South Gosforth to Shiremoor Metro line closes for week
- Published
A Tyne and Wear Metro line is closing for the rest of the week for repairs to damage caused by the recent heatwave.
The line between South Gosforth and Shiremoor will be shut from Tuesday to Friday for overhead cable work.
Operator Nexus apologised for any inconvenience and said there would be a "limited" replacement bus service between stations.
Infrastructure director Stuart Clarke said the work on 0.8 miles (1.3km) of wires was "vital".
He said: "We have to replace a significant stretch of overhead line that was damaged by the recent severely high temperatures.
"The works are vital and need to happen as soon as possible.
"This is the type of engineering task which can only be carried out safely when trains are not running."
Metro passengers will be able to use their tickets on buses in the affected area, Nexus said, with a replacement bus service running between Regent Centre and Shiremoor.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.