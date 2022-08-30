Darlington: Police-led incident closes A1(M)
Drivers faced delays on the A1(M) earlier when it was shut in both directions near to Darlington.
Durham Constabulary closed the road between junctions 57 and 58 on Tuesday afternoon.
It said the route was expected to be shut for a "number of hours" and asked drivers to find alternative routes.
However, just 21 minutes later the force announced the motorway had reopened and thanked the public for their "patience and understanding".
