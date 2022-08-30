Speeding driver jailed over Gateshead pedestrian death
A driver who killed a pedestrian while driving at speeds of up to 77mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed.
Marion Whittaker, 55, was fatally injured as she crossed Old Durham Road in Gateshead on 25 November.
Abobakr Mohammed was under the influence of drink and drugs at the time, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
The 25-year-old, of Mardale Gardens, Gateshead, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and has now been jailed for six years and four months.
The court was told Mohammed, who did not have a full UK licence, decided to drive to Gateshead from Newcastle to get some food, even though he had been drinking and taking cannabis.
He ignored requests from his passenger to slow down, and was also using his mobile phone to stream music when he struck the "much loved" grandmother.
Sgt Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is another sad case that reinforces a simple fact - our roads are not racetracks, and speeding can lead to devastating consequences.
"Mohammed knew he had not passed his test but got into the car whilst under the influence of alcohol and cannabis and willingly risked the lives of other road users and families living nearby.
"His decision that night to drive from Gateshead to Newcastle to get some food has cruelly resulted in Marion's death, and her family and friends have had to live with the unimaginable pain ever since."
