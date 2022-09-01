Family of Connor Brown reunited with paramedic who tried to save him
The family of a man who was stabbed to death on a night out has been reunited with the paramedic who tried to save his life.
Connor Brown, 18, was in Sunderland in 2019 when he was attacked after trying to diffuse an argument outside a pub.
His parents and sister met Great North Air Ambulance paramedic Marcus Johnson, one of those who came to his aid.
Mum Tanya Brown said the family will be "forever grateful" for the treatment her son received that night.
Leighton Barrass was jailed for life for the murder of Connor in December 2019.
"Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Connor simply loved him, everyone he met warmed to his charm," Mrs Brown said.
"He always gave 100% in everything he set out to do and would go to the ends of the earth to help someone, whether that be a stranger or someone he loved."
Following his death, Connor's family launched the Connor Brown Trust, to help young people and prevent knife crime in the community.
"We also want to promote sports and encourage more young people to engage in physical activities, as this gives them a more positive outlook, self-confidence and a clearer mindset which has direct impact on the wider communities across the city," she added.
The family recently visited the air ambulance's base near Eaglescliffe, Stockton, where they were reunited with Mr Johnson.
The paramedic team - who drove to the scene during the early hours of 24 February in their rapid response vehicle - were at Connor's side in under 10 minutes.
After treating his wounds alongside the North East Ambulance Service, they accompanied him to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, where he died.
"My son received blood from the blood on board scheme which would not have been possible years ago and also the intensive treatment that he received at the scene alone from a team of highly trained professionals in an attempt to save his life," Mrs Brown added.
The service operates two helicopters and a night-time service in the North East and Cumbria on rapid response vehicles.
"Unfortunately we attend a lot of stabbing incidents at night and in the case of Connor, he sadly could not be saved," Mr Johnson added.
"It's incredible to hear how the family are turning this awful situation into something positive which will benefit the local community."
