Motorists warned of Newcastle city centre bus lane cameras switch-on
- Published
Motorists are being warned that cameras will be switched on soon to enforce city centre bus lane restrictions.
The lanes near Newcastle Central Station have been in place for some years but drivers who breach them will face action from 17 October.
There will be warning letters for first offences and then for subsequent breaches and after the first five months, penalty charge notices.
Newcastle City Council said it wanted to ensure the smooth running of buses.
The cameras will cover the bus lanes on Neville Street outside the station and at the junction of Westgate Road and Neville Street.
Councillor Jane Byrne, cabinet member for a connected city, said: "This is one of the busiest routes for buses into the city and so any bus held up in the city centre has a real knock on effect on people waiting for buses in their neighbourhoods, so this change will benefit the thousands of passengers who use these services."
The council said all surplus income from bus name enforcement would be used to fund public transport network improvements.
A number of schemes are being developed by the council across the city to prioritise and improve bus services.
It said it had set out its commitment in 2020 to review all signage alerting drivers to bus lanes.
In 2021 a bus lane camera in John Dobson Street was switched on again after previous complaints about inadequate signs.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.