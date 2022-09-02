Sunderland Stagecoach drivers to vote on strike action
- Published
Stagecoach bus drivers in Sunderland are being balloted on strike action over a below inflation pay deal.
Workers have been offered 4%, with 2% to follow later in the year - which the GMB union said represents a real terms pay cut, as inflation stands at 10.1%.
Unless this was addressed, the union said, a walk out would "bring Sunderland to a halt" next month.
Stagecoach described its offer as "a good pay deal ... accepted by over 66% of members at other local depots".
The ballot opens on 12 September and closes on 26 September, with any industrial action due to take place in October.
The threat of a strike in Sunderland follows a wave of industrial action across the UK in different sectors.
Railway workers and train drivers have staged a series of strikes in recent weeks and more are set follow later this month.
Earlier this week, workers at Royal Mail and BT held two days of industrial action in a bid for better pay.
Barristers, port workers and refuse collectors have also held recent strikes in protest at their pay in the face of a rising cost of living.
'Continuing discussions'
GMB organiser, Stuart Gilhespy, said Sunderland's bus drivers had "risked their lives" to serve the community during the pandemic, with some contracting Covid themselves.
"This offer from Stagecoach falls far short of reflecting any commitment to their employees," he said.
"GMB is calling on Stagecoach to respect their employees and put a decent pay rise, in line with inflation, on the table for our members.
"Unless they do, workers will walk out and bring Sunderland to a halt."
Steve Walker, managing director for Stagecoach North East said: "Our pay proposals set out to ensure the long-term sustainability of the bus network for local communities, at a time when passenger numbers are significantly below the level needed to cover the costs of running services.
"Stagecoach North East has already reached agreements for the same deal with trade unions at other north east depots, including in Newcastle.
"We remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to continue working with us to find a way forward."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.