Lyne Barlow: £1.6m fraud-accused travel agent in court
- Published
A travel agent accused of defrauding hundreds of customers in a £1.6m scam has appeared in court.
Lyne Barlow, 39, and previously of Stanley, County Durham, has been charged with 18 counts of fraud and one of money laundering.
The fraud charges relate to alleged loans, investments and holiday sales.
No pleas were entered at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court and she was granted unconditional bail to appear at Durham Crown Court on 3 October.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.