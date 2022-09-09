Queen Elizabeth II: Great North Run to go ahead as planned
The Great North Run will go ahead as planned on Sunday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Organisers said it would be taking place in a "subdued" form and there would be changes to some other events.
A total of 60,000 people have entered the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.
The run raises millions of pounds for charity and has been held every year since 1981, apart from 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
In light of the circumstances, organisers said they had made the decision to postpone the Junior and Mini Great North Run.
Sir Brendan Foster, founder of the Great North Run, said: "We would like to apologise to the young runners and their families, especially those who had already travelled to Newcastle, but given the news of the Queen's death is still so fresh we felt this was the right and appropriate thing to do."
It comes as a number of the weekend's sporting events have been cancelled, including Premier League, Scottish Premiership fixtures and EFL games, golf, cricket and horse racing.
Great North Run organisers said: "The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people.
"This year it will be a opportunity for people to come together and express condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.
"The thousands of runners taking part are expected to raise an estimated £25m in much-needed charitable donations - a fitting tribute to the Queen who lived her life in service to the country and its people.
"Elements of the runner and spectator experience will be more subdued out of respect to the Royal Family.
"We would encourage runners to communicate their respect for the Queen in any way they feel appropriate, and look forward to welcoming runners from all over the UK and the world to the North East this weekend."
