Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes paid across on Tyneside
- Published
Flags have been lowered to half-mast and books of condolence have been opened across Tyneside in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.
Councils have opened books of condolence at civic centres and some libraries as arrangements were made for residents to pay their respects.
In Newcastle an photo exhibition will go on display in the City Library.
The Gateshead Millennium Bridge and Tyne Bridge will be lit in purple during the period of national mourning.
The Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Karen Robinson, said: "Newcastle and its people have so many fond memories of her visits to the city, where she was always welcomed with open arms."
Two books of condolence in Newcastle - at the Civic Centre and City Library - have been opened for people "to record their thoughts and sympathies", the city council said.
Members of the public have also been invited to lay floral tributes at the Civic Centre in Ceremonial Way as a mark of respect.
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said: "The nation has lost a beloved Sovereign and the Royal Family has lost a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."
In Gateshead books of condolence will be located at:
- Civic Centre
- Blaydon Leisure Centre and Primary Care Centre
- Leam Lane Sure Start
- Whickham Library
- Saltwell Towers
- St Mary's Heritage Centre
Floral tributes can be left at Saltwell Park's Field of Remembrance during opening hours.
Mayor of Sunderland Alison Smith said the city had welcomed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh a number of times, most recently in 2012 during the Diamond Jubilee tour.
She added: "I know I speak for the people of this city when I say that she will be sadly missed and that our thoughts are with the rest of the Royal Family and all who knew and loved her at this very sad time."
In Northumberland flags have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect, and details of where residents can pay their respects in books of condolence have been shared.
The authority urged anyone wanting to leave flowers to remove them from cellophane wrapping to help protect the environment.
The council says flowers can be left at:
- Alnwick - Column Field
- Berwick - Parade Ground at Wallace Green
- Morpeth - Carlisle Park Bankside and County Hall Cenotaph
- Blyth - Ridley Park Cenotaph
- Hexham - between Cenotaph and Old Magistrates car park
- Bedlington - Cenotaph site
- Prudhoe - The Glade
In Durham flags at County Hall and other civic buildings in Crook and Spennymoor are being flown at half-mast.
In South Tyneside, flags are also flying at half-mast on key buildings and details of the arrangements in place for local residents to pay their respects will be available soon, the council said.
In North Tyneside books of condolence have opened across the borough and can be found at:
- Quadrant, Cobalt Business Park
- North Shields Customer First Centre, Northumberland Square
- Wallsend Customer First Centre, Wallsend
- Whitley Bay Customer First Centre
- White Swan Centre, Killingworth
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.