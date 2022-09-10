Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III proclamation plans revealed
- Published
Details of proclamation events to declare the new king have been announced.
Proclamations will be made across the North East and Cumbria on Sunday to announce King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The new king was formally confirmed by the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.
Books of condolence for the Queen have been opened across the Cumbria, Tyne and Wear and Tees areas.
Public proclamations will be made on Sunday (all times BST) at:
- Carlisle - Shortly after noon at The Courts on English Street by the High Sheriff of Cumbria Alan McViety
- Darlington - 15:00 at the Market Cross in the town centre by mayor Anne-Marie Curry
- Durham - 13:00 at Durham Market Place by the High Sheriff for County Durham Shona Harper-Wilkes
- Gateshead - 15:00 at the Civic Centre by deputy mayor Robert Waugh
- Hartlepool - 15:00 on the steps of the War Memorial in Victory Square by mayor Brian Cowie
- Middlesbrough - 16:00 at Middlesbrough Town Hall steps facing Centre Square by mayor Andy Preston
- Morpeth -13:00 at Morpeth Town Hall by High Sheriff of Northumberland James Royds, to be livestreamed on Northumberland County Council's Facebook page
- Newcastle - 13:00 at the steps of the Law Courts in Newcastle by the High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear David Wilson Bavaird, and again at 15:00 by the Lord Mayor of Newcastle Karen Robinson
- North Tyneside - 15:00 at the Quadrant building facing Silverlink North
- Redcar - 15:00 at the Garden of Remembrance by mayor Stuart Smith
- South Shields - 15:00 at South Shields Town Hall by South Tyneside mayor Pat Hay
- Stockton - 15:00 at Stockton Town Hall by the town's mayor Ross Patterson
- Sunderland - 15:00 at Minster Park by mayor Alison Smith
- Workington - 12:30 at Allerdale House by the mayor Allan Daniels
Road closures may be in place around some of the events.
South Tyneside mayor Pat Hay said: "The proclamation of the new Sovereign is a very old tradition that dates back centuries.
"Although we mourn the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, it is important that we mark the accession of King Charles III to the throne.
"Sunday will be one of the first key occasions when communities will have an opportunity to come together, to reflect on the passing of our country's longest reigning monarch and to mark a key moment in history as we proclaim our new sovereign."
