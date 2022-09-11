In pictures: Great North Run held with respect to Queen
- Published
Related Topics
Some 60,000 people joined a minute's silence for the Queen at the start of the 41st Great North Run.
There had been questions about whether the run would go ahead on Sunday but organisers said it would be held in tribute to the late monarch.
The national anthem was played for King Charles III ahead of the start of the race.
Here are a selection of pictures from the Newcastle to South Shields half marathon.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.