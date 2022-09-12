King Charles III proclaimed across the North East and Cumbria
- Published
Ceremonies to proclaim King Charles III took place around the North East and Cumbria on Sunday.
It follows the formal confirmation by the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London the previous day.
Crowds gathered as the proclamation was read out in front of public buildings and in market places in towns and cities across the region.
Meanwhile books of condolence for the Queen remain open across the Cumbria, Tyne and Wear and Tees areas.
On Friday evening landmarks were lit up in purple to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
