Sam Fender cancels shows to focus on mental health
Sam Fender has announced he is to take a short break from touring to look after his mental health.
The star took to social media to tell fans he and his band were "burnt out".
"My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it's not going to get better unless I take the time to do so," he wrote.
Fender's upcoming US headline shows will be cancelled, as well as gigs with Florence and the Machine and the Life is Beautiful Festival.
His rescheduled appearances at UK record stores are also affected.
However, the North Shields star said he was "super excited" for Australia in late November and "everything to come in 2023", including June's homecoming gigs at Newcastle United's St James' Park, for which tickets sold out within minutes.
"It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it, if I don't take the time to look after my own mental health," his statement read.
"I've neglected myself for over a year now and haven't dealt with things that have deeply affected me.
"It's impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it's exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business."
Fender has won two Brit awards, both of which have been turned into beer hand pulls at the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields, where he worked and was discovered at the age of 18.
Both his albums, 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under topped the UK charts, with the latter shortlisted for the Mercury music prize.
Fender said he was "eternally overwhelmed" by the "love and support" of fans and apologised, adding that "the state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances".
"I refuse to go out there and not give it my all every time, as you all deserve nothing else," he added.
"I can't express how grateful we are to have such an awesome fan base."
