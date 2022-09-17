Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle
- Published
The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade.
The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery.
It is being loaned from the British Library until 3 December.
About 100,000 people saw the book when it was last in the region, at Durham University, in 2013.
Julie Milne, chief curator of art galleries at Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums, described the gospels as "one of the world's greatest treasures, and such an important part of our region's history and heritage".
The manuscript was previously on display at the Laing in 1996 and 2000.
A supporting exhibition includes other illuminated manuscripts such as the St Cuthbert Gospel, the oldest intact European book.
Further medieval items on show explore spirituality and belief around the 8th Century as Britain moved from Paganism to Christianity.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.