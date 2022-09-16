South Shields artist illustrates evolution of Queen Elizabeth II
An artist has created an animation of Queen Elizabeth II which shows her transformation from a baby to the present day.
Sheila Graber, 82, from South Shields, picked out key moments such as the Queen's coronation and golden jubilee.
Ms Graber is best-known for animating the Paddington Bear specials which were broadcast in the 1980s.
That character is now closely aligned to the Queen and Ms Graber described them both as "national treasures."
"I thought seeing the stages of the Queen's life was a nice way to see her evolution, all the key moments from 1927 to 2022.
"To a lot of people including me, losing the Queen was like losing a friend, I never met her but she seemed such a nice person who showed her heart and loved animals," she said.
The eight illustrations of the Queen were drawn in about "half a day". Ms Graber created an animation from the pictures lasting about 20 seconds.
Having worked on the animation of a series of Paddington Bear specials which were broadcast on TV in the 1980s, she said she was delighted to see the bear make a cameo appearance with the Queen in June.
The sketch showed the pair having tea for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Ms Graber said thought it was very fitting and that Paddington should now rename his favourite sandwiches "Ma'am alade" rather than marmalade.
