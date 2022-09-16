Pathways 4 All: North Shields founder invited to Queen's funeral
A Tyneside charity founder who adopted five children with disabilities has been invited to the Queen's funeral.
Lynn McManus from North Shields became an MBE in June and is one of 200 guests who were recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours.
She founded Pathways 4 All and the Tim Lamb Children's Centre at the Rising Sun Country Park, in Benton, which helps almost 2,000 families.
Mrs McManus described Monday's service as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
Some 2,000 guests will attend the Westminster Abbey ceremony, including an anticipated 500 world leaders and dignitaries, as well as family and friends.
"I would say the Queen had an amazing life, she lived until she was 96 which I would think is a celebration," said Mrs McManus.
"I know that the funeral will be very emotional and sombre but in my heart I tend to think it should a celebration of life, to get to 96."
In the past she has attended one of the Queen's garden parties, and as well as her MBE she also received a specially-designed pin from Camilla, Queen Consort, given to about 500 people by the Royal Voluntary Service.
The Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Lucy Winskill - whose role is to represent the monarch in the region - will also attend the ceremony.
"I think it will be very emotional," she said.
"I have spoken to one or two people who have walked past the coffin and I think there is a sort of quietness in Westminster Hall as you walk past."
A national two-minute silence will be held as the service draws to a close just before midday.
