Durham Cathedral marks Queen's death with service of reflection
About 1,200 people have attended a service of reflection at Durham Cathedral in memory of the Queen.
The Bishop of Durham, the Right Reverend Paul Butler, was among those who addressed the congregation.
Also in attendance was the lord-lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.
She said the Queen had responded to cultural and social change throughout her reign with "warmth and great dignity".
In a message to mourners, Mrs Snowdon added that "despite the tumultuous times of the past years" the Queen "remained strong and resolute, a figure of stability, continuity, always preserving the dignity of the role and responsibilities she had been given".
"Her sense of duty and patriotism were constant."
The service, which began at 15:00 BST, included prayers, hymns and bible readings.
A poem called Floral Tribute, written by poet laureate Simon Armitage, in which the first letter of each line spells out "Elizabeth", was read out by North-East actress Charlie Hardwick.
The cathedral is flying the Union flag at half mast until 08:00 BST on the day after the Queen is laid to rest.
