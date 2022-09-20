Blyth motorcyclist dies days after crash near pub in Seaton Delaval
- Published
A man has died three days after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car.
Officers were called to the scene on the A192 near the Victoria and Albert Inn, on Seaton Terrace, Seaton Delaval, at about 18:20 BST on Tuesday, 13 September.
Jack Armstrong, 27, of New Hartley, Blyth, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Friday.
Inquiries continue into what happened as police appeal for witnesses.
Insp Sarah Munnelly of Northumbria Police said: "Any death on our roads is a tragedy, but it is especially poignant when it involves somebody so young who had their full life ahead of them.
"A full investigation was launched immediately after the collision and we are continuing to carry out a range of inquiries to try and give the family the answers they deserve as to the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.