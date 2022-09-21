Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address.
Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport.
The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where a further 140 phoney kits were found.
It is believed they were made in the Far East for just a few pounds and were being sold via social media for £25.
As well as the fake Newcastle United kits, counterfeit Rangers, Liverpool and Real Madrid shirts were also recovered.
Newcastle City Council trading standards officers said the equivalent retail value of the kits was £20,000.
'Organised crime'
Cabinet member for regulation, including trading standards, Irim Ali, said: "I'd like to congratulate our trading standards team for finding and seizing this haul of illegal merchandise.
"Fake goods may be tempting as they cost less than the real thing, but they are very often inferior in quality and may be unsafe and dangerous.
"Organised crime gangs monopolise the trade in counterfeit goods.
"If you buy fake goods they can be the final link in a chain that profits criminals who can be involved in various crimes."
He added that the strips would be recycled, re-purposed or destroyed.
