Rowlands Gill Ukrainians make camouflage nets for army
- Published
A group of Ukrainians are making camouflage nets to send to their army, with the help of new neighbours.
Several families, who arrived in Rowlands Gill near Gateshead, said they wanted to support their troops fighting the Russian invasion.
Organiser Oleg Shumihin, who moved to north-east England several years ago, said he was amazed at how many people showed up to a net-making workshop in the village hall.
"It's the least we can do," he said.
"We all have families and friends, lots of people we know and love in Ukraine," he told BBC Look North (North East and Cumbria).
Each 3m (10ft) x 10m (33ft) net is being made in winter colours.
Slava Shumihin said: "They will use these nets to cover their positions, where they are based, to make it invisible for Russian drones - to cover their tanks, to cover everything they have.
"It's very hard to be here and not feel like you're a part of the events and this is just one more way how we can help."
The weaving of camouflage nets has brought Ukrainian volunteers together with local people.
Liz Richardson said: "I came along initially to bring some goods to be cut up and when I saw what they were doing I just said, 'well I can give you a couple of hours'.
"I just think it's an important thing to do to support people who are going through turmoil."
The volunteers have booked the hall every weekend going forward and will make as many nets as are needed.
