North East Skinny Dip celebrates 10th anniversary
Hundreds of naked swimmers ran into the sea at Druridge Bay in Northumberland at sunrise to celebrate the autumn equinox.
The North East Skinny Dip celebrated its 10th anniversary as swimmers of all shapes and sizes braved the North Sea.
The annual event has raised more than £80,000 for mental health charity MIND since people first stripped off and took the plunge in 2012.
Organiser Jax Higginson described the morning as a "celebration of life".
