Sunderland addiction charity blames rise in demand on money worries
- Published
A drug and alcohol addiction service has seen a huge increase in the number of people wanting help amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Northern Engagement into Recovery from Addiction Foundation (NERAF) says the workload of one of its recovery coaches has risen from eight people to 63 in the past 12 months.
The charity has also seen more professionals seeking support.
It says the number of people they are assisting is the "tip of an iceberg".
In the past year the number of referrals to the Hendon-based service has increased dramatically, with more than 140 clients accessing one-to-one support in person or by telephone.
It now operates five days a week, with five group sessions hosting about 30 people.
Last year it was open two days a week with only a couple of people attending each session.
Chief executive of NERAF Amanda Lowery told BBC Radio Newcastle: "About 90% of people walking through the door have an issue with alcohol.
"We're also seeing an increase in cocaine [use], which we haven't previously seen and that's usually in men aged between 20 and 40-years-old."
Financial stresses and workloads are main reasons given for people abusing drugs and alcohol, Ms Lowery said.
The charity receives a small amount of funding from Sunderland City Council. Earlier this month, the authority's cabinet raised fears about rising numbers of people on Wearside seeking help for drink and drug addictions.
NERAF says it is "fortunate" not to currently have a waiting list, but fears that could change in the coming months.
Ms Lowery added: "Financial issues will be definitely one of the main causes for people coming in and we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg.
"The people we see coming to us are doctors, nurses, lecturers - people with professional backgrounds and that's to do with their workloads and financial stresses."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.