Sunderland Stagecoach bus drivers vote to strike over pay
- Published
Hundreds of Sunderland's bus drivers have voted to go on strike in row over pay, which their union claims will see the city "grind to a halt".
GMB members at Stagecoach North East backed a walkout between 11 to 15 October by 97%, with an 83% turnout.
The union said workers will take industrial action after being offered a 4% pay rise, with 2% to follow later.
Stagecoach North East said it was "very disappointed" and vowed its services would not be "adversely affected".
GMB official Stuart Gilhespy said drivers were "desperately struggling" through the cost-of-living crisis, claiming bosses at the company were trying to enforce a "huge pay cut".
Steve Walker, managing director for Stagecoach North East said it remained open to continuing talks.
"We have reached agreement with trade unions at our other north east depots, including in South Shields and at the two Newcastle depots, and the proposals we have put forward for Sunderland are similar and represent a good pay deal for our employees," he added.
