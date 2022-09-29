Murder probe launched after Mansion Tyne student flat death
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old man was found dead at a student flat block.
Northumbria Police said they were called to Mansion Tyne on Howard Street, Newcastle, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday where they found the dead man.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A spokeswoman said it is believed the men were known to each other and there was "no risk to the wider public".
She said inquiries were at an "early stage" but said it was a murder investigation.
"The man's next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers," the spokeswoman added.
