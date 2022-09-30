Cygnet put down after dog attack in Newcastle park
- Published
A cygnet had to be put down after being savaged in a dog attack, the RSPCA has said.
The young swan was found in a "distressed state" by an animal volunteer near the pond in Newcastle's Exhibition Park.
The RSPA said it looked as if the bird had been grabbed by a dog in a "nasty attack" on 21 September.
Swans are protected by law and the animal charity is urging dog walkers to keep pets under control.
RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst said: "It's a nasty attack, which demonstrates the need for owners to have their dogs on leads when they are out walking in parkland and at wildlife beauty spots."
She said the volunteer took the bird to a vet but "sadly there was nothing that could be done".
A mother swan also found at the scene was not hurt and is being cared for before being released at a future date.
"It is very sad as the mother swan and her cygnet had only appeared at the pond recently," Ms Hurst said.
