Toddler dies following 'medical episode' in Shotton Colliery
- Published
A toddler left in a critical conditioning following what police described as a "medical episode" at a house in County Durham has died.
Emergency services were called to the property in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday night and the two-year-old was airlifted to Newcastle's RVI.
Durham Police confirmed the child was a girl, but gave no further details.
A spokesman said the investigation was continuing and they were currently following a number of lines of enquiry.
A police vehicle involved in the emergency response was also damaged.
Officers previously said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
'Tragic incident'
They said he was detained in connection with the incident and later released while inquiries continued.
Det Ch Insp Christopher Barker from Durham Police said in a statement: "We can confirm a two-year-old girl has sadly died following the incident on Wednesday.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
