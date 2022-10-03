Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized

Packets of cocaineNorthumbria Police
Drugs in individual packets ready to be sold by dealers were recovered

Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students.

Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives.

Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range of offences, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

It is believed the drugs would have been sold to students.

The week-long clampdown, which involved stop and search tactics, was carried out by police and Newcastle City Council, to try to reduce drug-related harm in the city.

As well as the confiscated drugs and cash, a number of mobile phones were also recovered, along with five knives and various other weapons.

Northumbria Police
Officers recovered a selection of knives, a BB gun, baton and knuckle duster

Supt Jamie Pitt from Northumbria Police said: "Following a detailed intelligence-gathering phase, officers took strong, swift action to successfully take large quantities of illegal, harmful and addictive substances out of the supply chain, and put a considerable dent in the pockets of the suppliers."

Newcastle City Council's deputy leader, Karen Kilgour, said the clampdown had made a "significant impact" on the supply of drugs.

She added there was "dedicated support" in Newcastle for people affected by drugs, including designated help for students.

