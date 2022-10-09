Durham cremations support charities by recycling leftover metal
Metal body parts and materials left over from coffins following cremations are being recycled to raise thousands of pounds for charities.
Durham County Council has been taking part in a scheme since 2006, which is supported by bereaved families.
Proceeds are shared between good causes which support people affected by loss, serious illness and end-of-life care.
Durham and Mountsett crematoriums have each raised £12,000 with funds going to charities helping people with cancer.
"We are incredibly grateful to the generous families who have kindly donated these recycled metals to charity," said Graham Harrison, the council's bereavement services manager.
"Despite going through a very difficult time themselves, their consent has ensured that local charities continue to be supported and can provide help to other people facing a challenging time."
The scheme is run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management and the charities are chosen by the committees of each crematorium.
Since 2011, when the council joined the national scheme, £145,623 has been raised.
Daft as a Brush, which provides hospital transport services for cancer patients, received £12,000 from Durham Crematorium, while Children's Cancer North, which supports children and their families, received £12,000 from Mountsett Crematorium in Stanley. The funds were raised over the last year.
Maud Sterne, community and events fundraiser at Children's Cancer North, said the charity was "extremely grateful" and praised families who "have selflessly thought of others in a time of their own grief".
"The money will be put to great use locally, funding vital research at Newcastle University and supporting children with cancer at Great North Children's Hospital," she said.
"This is where all children who are diagnosed within our region get treated and the money will help us in our mission to make life better for children with cancer."
