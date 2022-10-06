Gateshead stabbing: Head teacher says Tomasz Oleszak was 'very much loved'
- Published
The head teacher of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed said he was "very much loved by everyone" at school.
Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, was seriously injured in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at about 20:00 BST on Monday.
He died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Brendan Robson, head of Cardinal Hume Catholic School, said the "traumatic" news had "really shaken" the school community.
Mr Robson said: "Tomasz was a lovely young man.
"Many of his friends have described him as the life and soul of his friendship group, he had a huge amount of friends and the tributes in school show how much he was loved.
"He was a very keen footballer, making excellent progress at school and was very much loved by everyone here."
Pupils at the school, which teaches 1,500 young people, have been making floral tributes to remember their friend.
News of his death has left pupils and staff dealing with an "extremely difficult and traumatic time" but Mr Robson praised the "strength and resilience" of the youngsters as "overwhelming".
He added the school was making sure everyone in school got "the support that they need".
A mass will be held at St Oswald's Parish Church in Wrekenton at the weekend, where the parish priest said he hoped the community would "reach out" to help Tomasz's family.
Father Paul Zielinkski said: "I think anybody sad and shocked by a tragedy like this can come to church to pray and reflect for Tomasz.
"We want to support his family with our prayers."
The teenager played at Gateshead Cleveland Hall Community Football Club, which said in a statement it was "devastated" to learn of his death.
A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a girl, 13, held on suspicion of assisting an offender remain in custody.
