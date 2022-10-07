Sunderland bus drivers reject pay offer and strike is confirmed
An attempt to reach a pay agreement with hundreds of bus drivers and avert a strike has failed.
Stagecoach North East says a "further improved offer" was rejected by GMB members in Sunderland earlier.
It means bus services will be affected by industrial action in the city between 11 and 15 October.
Last month GMB members backed a walkout by 97%, with an 83% turnout, after being offered a 4% pay rise, with 2% to follow later.
Steve Walker, managing director of Stagecoach North East, said no stone had been left unturned to try to avoid strike action and "disruption for the local community".
Mr Walker added: "We have reached agreement with other trade unions at our other North East depots, which cover the vast majority of our staff.
"The proposals we have put forward for Sunderland are similar and represent a good pay deal for our employees that would make them amongst the highest paid of any bus drivers in the region."
GMB Organiser Stuart Gilhespy said: "Unsurprisingly, an extra 1% isn't enough for our members during the worst cost of living crisis in a generation."
Mr Gilhespy added it was "with a heavy heart" strike action would go ahead from Tuesday "and the blame for that lies squarely with Stagecoach".
Stagecoach North East said it hoped to run "as many services as we can" during the strike and would publish the latest timetables for services running from 11 to 15 October later.
