Newcastle student flats murder probe victim identified
A man found dead at a block of student flats on Tyneside has been identified by police.
Northumbria University student Jason Brockbanks, 24, was found dead at accommodation in Newcastle's Howard Street on 27 September.
Mr Brockbanks was from Whitehaven in Cumbria, Northumbria Police said.
Aaron Ray, 21, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, has been charged with murder and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court at a date to be set.
Det Insp Tomasz Fowler described it as a "distressing time" for Mr Brockbanks' family.
