Gateshead stabbing: Mass held in memory of Tomasz Oleszak
A special Mass has been said in memory of a 14-year-old who died after being stabbed in Gateshead.
Tomasz Oleszak was injured near the Springwell Estate on Monday and died later in hospital.
The teenager's family attended a service at St Oswald's Catholic Church in Wrekenton, along with members of the community.
A fundraising campaign set up by his football team has raised more than £23,500.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted wounding and possession of a blade. He is due in court on Monday.
A 13-year-old girl held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.
Fr Paul Zielinski said prayers at the regular Sunday morning service had been changed.
"For Catholics the greatest prayer we can say is to offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for him and also to pray for his family at this very, very, devastatingly sorry time."
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon attended the service to show support to the teenager's family.
"This tragic event is a great loss to the community and a shock to the community," he said.
On Friday, hundreds of people attended a vigil at Springwell Community Centre.
Tomasz was described by his family as an "amazing son" who "made us so proud to be his parents".
"We will never stop loving him. The hole left in our lives can never be filled. Our world has changed forever," they said in a statement.
