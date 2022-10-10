Maya Chappell: Toddler murder accused appears in court

Maya ChappellFamily photo
Maya Chappell died two days after being taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl has appeared at crown court.

Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham.

Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Teesside Crown Court via video-link.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for 13 January with a provisional start date for a trial set for 13 March.

Mr Daymond was remanded in custody.

