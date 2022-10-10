Maya Chappell: Toddler murder accused appears in court
A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl has appeared at crown court.
Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham.
Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Teesside Crown Court via video-link.
A plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for 13 January with a provisional start date for a trial set for 13 March.
Mr Daymond was remanded in custody.
