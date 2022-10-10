Travel agent Lyne Barlow admits £1.6m holidays scam
- Published
A travel agent has pleaded guilty to a scam involving hundreds of customers, which could total £2.6m.
Lyne Barlow, 39, previously of Stanley, County Durham, admitted stealing £500,000 from one person, 10 counts of fraud and a money laundering charge involving £1.6m.
Durham Crown Court was told Barlow's offending topped £2.6m, although her defence team disputes that figure.
Judge James Adkin said she faces jail when she is sentenced on 12 December.
Barlow falsely told customers she had booked holidays for them and that she was protected by the ATOL insurance scheme and a member of the Association of British Travel Agents.
Tony Davis, defending, said some of her clients received their holidays and suffered no loss.
He asked the court to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared and referred to the fact Barlow told some people she has a terminal illness.
Judge Adkin granted her bail ahead of the sentencing but told her she would be given "a long prison sentence".
The court heard that some of Barlow's victims may wish to read statements during the sentencing hearing.
Durham Police said previously Barlow's travel business was no longer operational, and its social media page was taken down shortly after her arrest in September 2020.
It added "several hundred" people had come forward to make complaints against her.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.