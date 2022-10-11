Adventurous dog Indi freed from metal fence by rescue team
An adventurous dog named after the action movie hero Indiana Jones endured a two-hour rescue of his own after becoming trapped in a metal fence.
Cocker spaniel Indi had returned from a walk when the drama unfolded in Houghton-le-Spring, County Durham.
Firefighters cut away a section of the railings around his head before taking him to a vets to get it safety removed.
Owner Emma Brown said her eight-year-old pooch had done his namesake proud with all his adventures over the years.
A concerned neighbour raised the alarm to say the daring dog had become stuck and had begun to choke himself as his bid for freedom.
Ms Brown, a receptionist at a County Durham doctor's surgery, said "pure panic" set in when she realised Indi was trapped.
She called the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service who cut away a small section of the fence to try ease the pressure around Indi's neck.
He was then taken to a nearby vets where he was anaesthetised so the remaining metal could be removed safely.
Ms Brown said she "wanted to cry" when she saw the fire engine as her children, Oliver, nine and Rose, four, were upset.
"Once Indi started to struggle and get more distressed there was no other way forward, and the fire service seemed like our only hope.
"I could write a book about all of Indi's misgivings as he likes nothing more than to go on doggy adventures around the estate."
Kevin Williams, from Rainton Bridge Community Fire Station, praised his team's "quick thinking" during the callout, which happened on 1 October.
"When a pet like Indi becomes stuck and distressed in the manner he was, we have to make the welfare of the animal our paramount concern and at the same time trying to reassure the owner of his safety," he said.
"Indi was always in safe hands and we even covered him in a fire blanket to ensure no sparks from the cutting caused any additional injuries."
